Labor Commissioner Butler to host employer summit in Waycross

ATLANTA – State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said today that a business summit called Employers in The Know will be held in Waycross on Wednesday, June 14. The summit is one in an annual series of 12 being held throughout the state. This is the fourth year the summits have been offered to employers.

The summits, which help employers learn how to better understand and conquer compliance challenges in the workplace, are sponsored by the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) and local employer committees. This one is cosponsored by the Satilla Employer Committee.

The Waycross summit will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Waycross City Auditorium located at 865 Pendleton St.

“We began holding these seminars because employers throughout the state told us they needed better access to information,” Butler said. “At these seminars, the employers get up-to-date information and the opportunity to network with other employers. And, as a state agency, we get value from hearing directly from the employers, so we can improve and better serve them.”

Employers are encouraged to pre-register by Wednesday, May 31, but may register at the event. To pre-register, visit dol.georgia.gov , look in the Spotlight Section and link to 2017 Regional Business Summits. If pre-registered, the cost to attend is $40 per person, which includes lunch. After May 31, the cost is $50.

Commissioner Butler will discuss current GDOL initiatives and programs designed to encourage job growth and economic development throughout the state. The GDOL provides labor market data necessary for economic developers and businesses to make sound decisions about starting or expanding businesses. The GDOL helps match employers with qualified job seekers, as well as helping job seekers be successful in securing jobs and developing their careers.

Other presenters and their topics include: Rachael Mast, a community outreach and resource planning specialist with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division, speaking on Top Tips for Employers on the Fair Labor Standards Act; Bruce Medders, an analyst with the GDOL’s Policy and Procedures Section, on Unemployment Insurance; W. Jonathan Martin, II, a partner with Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP, a law firm on Labor Law Update; and Connie Smith, director of GeorgiaBEST, the GDOL’s initiative that teaches students the importance of workplace ethics. All of the speakers are from the Atlanta area.

This program has been approved for five recertification credits by the Human Resources Certification Institute (HRCI).

For more information about the summit, or to request registration forms, contact Wanda.Roe@gdol.ga.gov or call (404) 273-9925.

To learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers, and to connect with us on social media, visit dol.georgia.gov