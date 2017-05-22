Kayla Robles Named Georgia’s Most Positive Collegiate Athlete

ATLANTA – Kayla Robles , who graduated earlier this month as a standout soccer player at Valdosta State University, has been named the 2016-17 Most Positive Collegiate Athlete by Positive Athlete Georgia, an organization started by former UGA football and Pittsburgh Steeler’s star Hines Ward.

Robles will be honored at the Fourth Annual Georgia Positive Athlete Awards on Tuesday, June 6 at the College Football Hall of Fame and Chick-fil-a Fan Experience along with 30 high school student-athletes from around the state of Georgia, as well as other honorees such as former Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Reeves, and Georgia Tech basketball coach Josh Pastner.

“I am very grateful for being recognized as this year’s Most Positive Collegiate Athlete,” said Robles. “I have learned that a simple smile or compliment can go a very long way. It is my hope that others can see that as well and always look to find the best in every situation they are in, both on and off the field.”

Throughout her four-year career, Robles has essentially transformed herself into the face of Valdosta State Athletics and Valdosta State University. Beyond earning a spot as a starter for the VSU soccer program during her freshman season, the Flowery Branch, Ga. native broadened her horizon as a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) at VSU. During her time as a Blazer, she extended that role to a national level and became the National SAAC Representative for the Gulf South Conference, where she was tasked with serving as a liaison between the GSC and the NCAA Student-Athlete Advisory Committees.

In addition, Robles was named a team captain for the Valdosta State soccer program during her 2016-17 senior campaign. The lefty struck for four goals during the final two games of her career with two in each contest, and notched four assists throughout her career as one of Valdosta State’s primary defenders. Most impressive of all, perhaps, is the fact that Robles has achieved such influential roles and success, despite a severe speech impediment she has endured since her childhood.

“I decided at a young age to not let my stutter hold me back from the things I want to do,” said Robles. “I really enjoy talking with people and I am not going to let a small problem stop me from doing what I love. It is a daily battle between me and my speech. There isn’t a day that goes by I don’t get nervous talking in front of people. There are days someone will make a comment without realizing how it affects me and I will have a moment where it does bother me. I handle it by staying positive and reminding myself I am in control.”

Robles’ success has led to a plethora of career advancement opportunities for the business management major, including a feature article in NCAA Champion Magazine, national appearances as a representative of both Valdosta State and the Gulf South Conference, and a coveted internship with the NCAA in Indianapolis, Indiana, which will begin this summer.

“Kayla is a great example to all athletes, no matter whether they are high school, collegiate or professional, that having a positive attitude will take you a long way in life,” said Ward. “We are so proud to be honoring Kayla at this year’s awards.”

Positive Athlete Georgia, a subsidiary of parent company Celebrate Positive, LLC, is a group of high-character professional athletes who have teamed up to promote the benefits of positivity to young athletes around the world. Positive Athlete Georgia has also awarded over $50,000 in scholarships the past four years. Positive Athlete Georgia mirrors the successful program put together in Pittsburgh by Scott Pederson and Hines Ward http://pittsburgh.positiveathlete.org. Positive Athlete Georgia’s website (http://georgia.positiveathlete.org) is designed to be the centerpiece of positive sports news in sports for the state of Georgia.