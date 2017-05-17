J.L. Lomax Elementary School teacher wins 2017 Ford Fiesta

Release from Valdosta City Schools

VALDOSTA – Kindergarten teacher Deldra Leary from J. L. Lomax Elementary School was the winner of a 2017 Ford Fiesta donated by a very generous community partner.

The raffle raised money to help the school become a one to one school. This guarantees that every student in the building will be assigned an electronic device solely for their personal, educational use.

In addition to the car giveaway, three lucky teachers also won WalMart gift cards. Ms. Lavonda Waters won $125, Ms. Denise Marcrum won $250 and Dr. Jacquline McCaskey won $500. Congratulations to all of these winners and thank you to our Community Partner in Education!

Pictured: Ms. Deldra Leary and her kindergarten class at J.L. Lomax Elementary with her brand new 2017 Ford Fiesta.