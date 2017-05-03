In Other News: Where does Georgia rank among the “Most Fun States” in America?

Americans LOVE having fun. Or, at least, we love sharing photos on social media that make it look like we’re having fun.

A new study from the folks at WalletHub (click on the link to read the full report) ranked all 50 states from the most fun to the least fun based on 22 factors, including the number of attractions . . . weather . . . amusement parks . . . beaches . . . beer and wine prices . . . movie prices . . . concerts . . . theaters . . . and casinos.

And based on all of that, the most fun state is . . . Nevada. I guess that’s pretty predictable. But there are definitely some surprises filling out the rest of the top 10. Check ’em out . . .

South Dakota . . . Colorado . . . North Dakota . . . New York . . . Wyoming . . . Oregon . . . Louisiana . . . Montana . . . and Hawaii.

And the 10 least fun states are: Mississippi . . . West Virginia . . . Alabama . . . Kentucky . . . Arkansas . . . Indiana . . . Virginia . . . Kansas . . . New Jersey . . . and Tennessee.

Georgia was ranked 40.

(Wallethub)