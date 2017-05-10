In Other News: Wendy’s Finally Gives Free Chicken Nuggets to That Kid on Twitter

Remember last month, when that random kid from Reno, Nevada tweeted at Wendy’s to ask how many retweets he’d need for a year of free nuggets, and they told him 18 million?

Well, he didn’t get there . . . he’s at just over 3.5 million.

But even though that’s way short . . . it’s still the ALL-TIME record.  Yeah, he finally passed ELLEN’S Oscars selfie.

And Wendy’s decided that’s good enough.  So they just gave Carter Wilkerson enough gift cards to get free chicken nuggets for a year.

They also made a $100,000 donation to charity in his name.

