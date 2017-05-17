In Other News: Want a Box of “Marshmallow Only” Lucky Charms? Now’s Your Chance
Every kid . . . or adult . . . who’s ever eaten Lucky Charms has had the same thought: Can’t I just have a bowl of the marshmallows without the cereal getting in the way? Well now you can.
General Mills just announced they’re going to be giving away 10,000 BOXES of “Marshmallow Only” Lucky Charms. To win one, you’ll have to get a box of regular Lucky Charms, find a code inside, and type it in on their website to see if you won.
Or, I guess, you could just buy, like, 20 boxes of Lucky Charms and hire some interns to filter out all the cereal pieces.