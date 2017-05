I was JUST thinking I should eat more cookies for breakfast. So thanks, Oreo.

Because their newest limited-edition flavor is . . . Waffles and Syrup Oreos. They have waffle-flavored cookies, and then cream in between . . . with a little circle of syrup in the middle.

They’re available right now at grocery stores owned by Albertsons, which includes Acme, Jewel-Osco, Safeway, Shaw’s, Vons, and several more.

(Fortune)