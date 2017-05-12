In Other News: The Best and Worst States For Working Moms

More than 70% of women with kids under 18 are working moms. So Mother’s Day seems like a good time to give them a shout-out . . . and also give some credit to the states that make their lives easier.

WalletHub.com just ranked all 50 states from the best place for working moms to the worst. They used factors like the cost and quality of day care and schools . . . the gender wage gap . . . and parental leave policies.

And the 10 best states for working moms are: Vermont . . . Minnesota . . . New Jersey . . . Delaware . . . Connecticut . . . Massachusetts . . . Maine . . . Rhode Island . . . New York . . . and Illinois.

The 10 worst states for working moms are: Alabama . . . Louisiana . . . Nevada . . . Arizona . . . Alaska . . . Mississippi . . . Idaho . . . New Mexico . . . West Virginia . . . and Wyoming.

Georgia was ranked 36.

