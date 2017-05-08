In Other News: Science Says Picking Your Nose and Eating It Is Good For You

Scientists from Harvard and MIT just released the results of a study that found parents should NOT discourage their kids from picking their noses and possibly eating what they find . . . because it’s a, quote, “rich reservoir of good bacteria.”

They say that when you eat your mucus, it prevents bacteria from sticking to your teeth. And the good bacteria you’re digesting can help fight against everything from ulcers to HIV.

If this didn’t all sound like an April Fools’ joke already, it gets even more surreal: The scientists say they’re now going to start developing a TOOTHPASTE and GUM made out of a synthetic mucus to help you get the nose picking benefits.

But you don’t have to wait for that. You’ve got the real thing just sitting there in your nose, waiting for your loving touch.

(The Telegraph)