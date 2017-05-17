In Other News: “Roseanne” Is Officially Coming Back . . . with Both Beckys

Earlier this month, a “Roseanne” revival was being shopped to networks, and yesterday ABC revealed that they’d picked it up, after a bidding war with Netflix.

It’ll premiere sometime early next year . . . with most of the original cast. It’s expected to be a one-off, eight-episode season, which will revisit the Conner family, roughly 20 years later.

There’s still no word how they plan to handle John Goodman’s character, who DIED at the end of the original show.

But they did shed some light into the Becky situation, since the character was played by TWO actresses. The original Becky Lecy Goranson will play Becky, but Sarah Chalke is also involved, although she’ll be playing some other character.

We’d heard Johnny Galecki (David) was interested, but his name wasn’t mentioned, so it’s unclear if he’ll be able to do it around “The Big Bang Theory”. But Laurie Metcalf (Jackie) and Michael Fishman (D.J.) will be back, alongside stars Roseanne Barr, Sara Gilbert, and John Goodman.

“Roseanne” ran for nine seasons, from 1988 to 1997, also on ABC. (To get everyone pumped for the revival, ABC released amontage of highlights from the original show, but there’s no new footage.)