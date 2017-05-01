In Other News: “Roseanne” Is Being Revived with the Original Cast . . . Including John Goodman

“Roseanne” is the latest TV show from the ’90s to be revived . . . although it isn’t COMPLETELY official yet.

The producers of the original show are onboard, along with cast members Roseanne Barr, Sara Gilbert, and John Goodman, which is interesting because HIS character Dan DIED at the end of the original show.

(I’m sorry if I spoiled it for anyone who STILL hasn’t gotten around to watching the finale, which aired 20 YEARS ago. Here’s the final scene, and the one where Dan is revealed to be dead.)

There’s no word how they’re going to handle that. “Roseanne” initially seemed to end with Dan surviving a heart attack and the family winning the lottery, but then it turned out that was basically a dream, and the heart attack had killed him.

For what it’s worth, Roseanne Tweeted, quote, “I’ve already written the scenes about Dan’s death . . . don’t send me more suggestions, thanks!” And she once wrote a blog post about how Dan might have FAKED his own death.

Anyway, Laurie Metcalf (Jackie) and Johnny Galecki (David) are also in negotiations to return. There’s been no mention of Michael Fishman (D.J.), or the two actresses who played Becky, Lecy Goranson and Sarah Chalke.

They’re pitching it to networks and streaming platforms as a one-off eight-episode series, which would apparently revisit the Conner family, roughly 20 years later. If the cast remains onboard, it’s hard to imagine them NOT finding a taker.

(Last month, Sara did a “20 Years Later” spoof with John Goodman on “The Talk”. And here’s John talking about a revival.)