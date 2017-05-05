In Other News: HBO Is Developing Four Different “Game of Thrones” Spin-Offs?

It seemed like HBO was crazy to plan to bring “Game of Thrones” to an end at the height of its popularity . . . but now it’s starting to make more sense.

A “Game of Thrones” spin-off is apparently a real possibility, because HBO reportedly has four different writers developing four different projects, which could be anything . . . prequels, sequels, spin-offs, or companion series.

There’s no timeline for any these projects, and to be clear, they’re probably just going to pick the best one and not do all four. But at this point, anything is possible. Especially since “Game of Thrones” won’t end until NEXT year.

And just to help you manage your expectations, two of the writers will be working with “Thrones” author George R. R. Martin, who’s been writing the next book,“The Winds of Winter” for the past six years.

So, let’s maybe not expect anything timely . . . at least from those two.