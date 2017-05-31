In Other News: Florida Teen Holds Math Professor Hostage Until She Lets Him Take a Make-Up Test

A 19-year-old guy named Jude Akachukwu is a student at Santa Fe College in Gainesville, Florida. And a few weeks ago, he missed a test in his math class.

So last week, he went to meet with his professor and asked her if he could take a make-up test. She said no . . . so he grabbed her and BLOCKED her from leaving her office until she’d agree to give him another test.

She told him she was calling the cops. He let her go and started crying . . . so she ran out and went to her classroom to start teaching another class. Jude followed her in there and kept disrupting that class, so she DID call the cops.

And Jude was arrested for false imprisonment and battery.

It’s not clear WHY he missed the original test, but this may have something to do with it . . . back on the 8th, he was arrested on six drug charges, including cocaine, marijuana, and prescription drug possession.

(Florida Independent Alligator)