In Other News: Five Random Facts About Tequila for Cinco de Mayo

| May 5, 2017 |

It’s Friday . . . it’s Cinco de Mayo . . . so what better way to celebrate than by talking about TEQUILA.  Here are five facts you may not have known . . .

1.  People in the United States consume twice as much tequila as Mexico, where it originated.

2.  On a typical day, margaritas account for about 23% of all cocktail sales in bars and restaurants . . . but on Cinco de Mayo, more than 47% of cocktails sold are margaritas.

3.  Tequila is made from a plant called agave, not cacti.  In fact, agave plants are more closely related to LILIES than a cactus.

4.  Despite what you’ve heard, worms AREN’T found in bottles of tequila.  They’re in mezcals, which is a liquor that’s also made from the agave plant.

5.  The famous Champs song “Tequila” had a sequel.  It was called “Too Much Tequila”, and it reached #30 on the Billboard Hot 100.

