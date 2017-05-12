In Other News: Facebook Is as Addictive as Cigarettes

According to a new study out of the Netherlands, Facebook can be JUST as addictive as cigarettes or chocolate. The researchers even found that just seeing the Facebook logo could set off, quote, “spontaneous pleasure cravings” in people’s brains.

And of course, like any addiction, overdoing it on Facebook can be bad for you . . . especially when your virtual social life keeps you from having a real one. So if you’re hooked on social media, they STRONGLY advise trying to scale back.

