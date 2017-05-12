In Other News: Facebook Is as Addictive as Cigarettes

| May 12, 2017 | 0 Comments

According to a new study out of the Netherlands, Facebook can be JUST as addictive as cigarettes or chocolate.  The researchers even found that just seeing the Facebook logo could set off, quote, “spontaneous pleasure cravings” in people’s brains.

And of course, like any addiction, overdoing it on Facebook can be bad for you . . . especially when your virtual social life keeps you from having a real one.  So if you’re hooked on social media, they STRONGLY advise trying to scale back.

(The Sun)

In Other News: The Best and Worst States For Working Moms
In Other News: 68-Year-Old Woman Tries to Break Up a Loud Pool Party, Teenager Throws Her in the Pool
Filed in: In Other News
×

Post a Comment