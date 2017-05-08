In Other News: Coffee Bagels Are Now on Sale Nationwide

| May 8, 2017 | 0 Comments

Einstein Bros. Bagels just created a COFFEE BAGEL and rolled it out to all of their stores around the country.

It’s called the Espresso Buzz Bagel and it’s made out of an espresso and coffee-cherry flour.  Each bagel has 32 milligrams of caffeine, which is roughly the same as a can of Coke . . . but less than a quarter of what you’d get in a small coffee at Starbucks.

And as for the taste, it’s . . . questionable.  The reviews are pretty mixed, with some people calling them “sour” and other people loving them.

(Uproxx

In Other News: Science Says Picking Your Nose and Eating It Is Good For You
Wild Adventures to Host Qualifier for Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest Saturday
Filed in: In Other News
×

Post a Comment