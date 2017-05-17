In Other News: Chanel Is Selling a $1,325 Boomerang and No One Likes It

I’m not in the market right now for a new boomerang, but if I was, this would be about $1,315 more than I would be willing to spend on one. Because CHANEL just started selling a boomerang that costs $1,325.

It’s part of their new summer product line that includes other comically expensive sporting goods, like $475 tennis balls and a $3,350 beach paddleball set.

But Chanel is getting BLASTED on social media for the boomerang . . . some people think they’re profiting by appropriating Australian Aboriginal culture, and others just think it’s ridiculous to sell a piece of wood for that much.

(CNN)