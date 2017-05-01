In Other News: A Study Finds Two Beers Are Better For Pain Relief Than Tylenol

| May 1, 2017 | 0 Comments

A new study out of the University of Greenwich in England found that drinking TWO BEERS is actually better for pain relief than TYLENOL.  In their study, people who drank after a minor injury reported 25% less pain than people who took Tylenol.

The researchers say that getting your blood-alcohol level into the “slightly drunk” zone, quote, “produces a small elevation of pain threshold [and a] moderate to large reduction in pain intensity.”  Now you know.

(Daily Mail)

