In Other News: A Study Finds Two Beers Are Better For Pain Relief Than Tylenol

A new study out of the University of Greenwich in England found that drinking TWO BEERS is actually better for pain relief than TYLENOL. In their study, people who drank after a minor injury reported 25% less pain than people who took Tylenol.

The researchers say that getting your blood-alcohol level into the “slightly drunk” zone, quote, “produces a small elevation of pain threshold [and a] moderate to large reduction in pain intensity.” Now you know. (Daily Mail)