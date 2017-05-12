Horace Mann Awards Joe Belson’s South Georgia Agency as its Rookie Agency of the Year

VALDOSTA – Horace Mann, the largest national multiline insurance company focusing on educators’ financial needs, recently recognized Joe Belson’s agency in South Georgia, Financial Solutions for Educators, LLC, as its Rookie Agency of the Year for 2016.

Horace Mann has over 700 agencies across the country. The award is given to an agency that surpasses all other new agencies in total production and service to their clients during their first full calendar year. Joe Belson and his team work tireless to support the South Georgia region educators. They review each educator individually to put together a portfolio that works for them where they are financially now and where they want to be in the future.

Joe attributes much of his success to building relationships and giving back in the form of free workshops at schools on topics like Teacher’s Retirement System, DonorsChoose.org and Student Loan Forgiveness programs.

“Joe Belson and his agency are more than an insurance company, they are part of our family,” said John Davis, Retired Valdosta City School principal and current principal of St. John’s Catholic School in Valdosta. “He takes the time to get to know the teachers and offers workshops throughout the year. And, his industry knowledge and advice help teachers get on the right financial track to save for the future.”

Serving educators in South Georgia since 1973, Joe Belson took over as owner of The Horace Mann Companies Financial Solutions for Educators, LLC in June of 2015. They work with over 4,000 educators in Lowndes, Brooks, Tift, Turner, Berrien, Lanier, Echols, Cook, Thomas and Colquitt counties. They provide auto, home and life insurance to protect what teachers and school employees have today, and retirement and financial solutions to help them secure their future.

Joe earned his BBA in Finance from Mercer University in 2001. He also earned his insurance license in 2005 and his investment license in 2007. He currently serves on the as the Chairman for the Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Foundation and is a Past President of Leadership Lowndes.

To learn more and stay up-to-date on educator tips, insurance information, and workshops on student loan debt and retirement

Release from Horace Mann