Hampton Inn & Suites Honored as Leading Business of the Week

VALDOSTA – The Chamber Ambassadors honored Hampton Inn & Suites as this week’s Leading Business of the Week.

Hampton Inn & Suites can make any guest feel like Valdosta is their home. Their accommodations are first class and they take pride in delivering hospitality to all. They love bringing business to Valdosta and sharing the community with those near and far.

One of the most interesting aspects of being a part of Hampton Inn & Suites is being able to meet new people from a number of different areas. “We have guests that stay with us from Canada, Germany, Ukraine, etc.” says Selina Evans. Evans and the other employees feel that they are able to “get a little taste of their culture” while sharing Valdosta’s culture with them as well. While these guests are enjoyable, it was unanimous that the most rewarding part of their business is having the opportunity to host servicemen and refugees from various natural disasters.

Hampton Inn & Suites is constantly advancing. They make it possible to share Valdosta’s charm with any newcomer. They are grateful for the business and opportunities the Chamber has brought them and the rest of the community.

Hampton Inn & Suites is located at 2 Meeting Place in Valdosta and can be contacted by calling 229-241-1234.