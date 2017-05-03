GSP investigating Brooks County bus crash

BROOKS Co. -Post #31 Valdosta Troopers are currently investigating a crash involving a Brooks County School Bus.

The crash occurred on Cooper Road (2009)in Brooks County at 0735 am. The crash was called into the Brooks County 911 Center. Troopers were requested to investigate the crash.

The bus was traveling east on Cooper road when the bus traveled off the right shoulder of Cooper Road. The bus struck the ditch and a culvert. After contact with the ditch and culvert, the driver steered the bus back onto Cooper Road.

The bus then traveled across both east and west bound lanes of Cooper Road. The bus traveled into the south ditch of Cooper Road and into the property of 2009 Cooper Road. The driver drove the bus back onto Cooper Road where he stopped the bus and exited to inspect for vehicle damage.

The driver stated that the bus was drivable and that he continued on his route. The driver later reported the incident to the school officials when he arrived at the school to unload the children.

There were three visible injuries of busted lips and bloody noses, and a total of 13 other injuries of complaints at this time.