GSP: Driver charged with DUI after school bus crash

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. – A Thomasville man is facing multiple charges in connection to a school bus crash in Grady County on Friday evening.

School officials tell WCTV that the students were from Decatur County Middle School. 31 students, a teacher, and several chaperones were on the bus coming back from Lowndes County after a choral performance when the crash occurred.

The Georgia State Patrol says the crash happened around 8:10 p.m. on Highway 84, near Pierce Chapel Road.

According to the crash report, a driver in an Infiniti passenger vehicle ran a stop sign and traveled into the direct path of the school bus, resulting in a collision.

Decatur County Superintendent Tim Cochran says all the children on the bus were taken to the hospital to be checked for injuries.

No serious injuries were reported and all of the students were released to their parents.

According the crash report, the Infiniti driver, 31-year-old Charles Thomas, was charged with DUI, driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to stop at a stop sign.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)