Georgia wildfire stalls for days after rain, now 60 percent contained

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WCTV) – A vast wildfire near the Georgia-Florida state line has sputtered and stalled for days, giving firefighters their best chance yet to stop the flames from advancing near the southern edge of the Okefenokee Swamp.

The multi-agency team fighting the fire said Friday the total burned area stands at 238 square miles — a figure that has barely budged since Sunday. That’s after 2.5 inches of rainfall hit the fire last weekend, slowing its burn rate to a crawl.

Susan Heisey is supervisory ranger of the Okefenokee National Wildlife refuge. She said Friday that the fire is now considered 60-percent contained after firefighters extinguished smoldering hot spots along the blaze’s perimeter, fortifying containment lines to keep the fire from spreading into nearby communities.