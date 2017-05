Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions announces Michelob Ultra Friday Noon Group Series

VALDOSTA – Beginning Friday May 26, 2017 Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions will conduct a Noon Group Amateur Winner Take All series every Friday of each month.

Formats will consist of modified stableford, based on official USGA HDCP and point quota, net stroke play based on official USGA HDCP, 2 man modified stableford, 2-man bestball and individual stroke play.

Entry fee is $10.00 plus golf and cart. Minimum prize value is $100.00 and Maximum prize value $720.00 based on size of field.

Optional events include skins game $5.00 Closest to pin Contest $5.00 50/50 drawing $5.00 per ticket 5 for $20.00

UPCOMING DATES

MAY 26 FRANCIS LAKE GC DEADLINE TO ENTER MAY 22

JUNE 2 COUNTRY OAKS THOMASVILLE, GEORGIA DEADLINE TO ENTER MAY 29

JUNE 9, QUITMAN COUNTRY CLUB QUITMAN, GEORGIA DEADLINE TO ENTER JUNE 5

JUNE 16 GOLF CLUB OF SOUTH GEORGIA TIFTON, GEORGIA DEADLINE TO ENTER JUNE 12

JUNE 23, CIRCLE STONE CC ADEL, GEORGIA DEADLINE TO ENTER JUNE 19

JUNE 30 GOLF CLUB OF SOUTH GEORGIA DEADLINE TO ENTER JUNE 26

GOLF PROMOTIONS AT 614-441-3965 OR E-MAIL FOR ENTRY FORMS AND TO REGISTRATION CONTACT GEORGIA AMATEURPROMOTIONS AT 614-441-3965 OR E-MAIL gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com

Release from Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions