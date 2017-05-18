Four sentenced in Walmart check fraud scheme

MOULTRIE – Four Georgia residents have been sentenced for their roles in a fraudulent check cashing scheme.

The Department of Justice reports that Caseita Jenkins, 39, Jennifer Wilson, 38, Tonyal Loud, 38, and Oceana Pace, 26, were sentenced this week.

The DOJ says, between December 2011 and April 2012, Jenkins and Wilson would bring fraudulently obtained tax refund checks to the Moutlrie Walmart store to be cashed by Pace and Loud, who worked at the store.

Jenkins was sentenced to 37 months in prison, and Wilson and Loud were each sentenced to 30 months in prison. Pace was sentenced to 36 months of probation.

Each defendant was also ordered to repay the loss from their conspiracy, a total of $206,108.86.

The case was investigated in part by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office.

