Four middle-schoolers arrested with guns as part of drug investigation

| May 2, 2017 | 0 Comments

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. – Four middle school students were arrested in a drug investigation at Chestnut Log Middle School in Douglas County.

The arrests came after school officials received an anonymous tip that led to the arrest of a 14-year-old student who was found with a loaded handgun and marijuana at the school on April 26.

All four teens were arrested and charged with possession of a handgun, possession of a handgun during a drug transaction, possessing the weapon on school grounds, use of a communications facility to further a drug crime, conspiracy to distribute marijuana on school grounds and RICO, reports stated.

Read more.

South Ga. arson fire costs local timber company 40,000 pine trees
Rainfall fails to stop wildfire near Georgia-Florida line
Filed in: News, Regional News
×

Post a Comment