Former Miller County Sheriff sentenced for sale of stolen firearms

ALBANY – Former Miller County Sheriff Wesley Shane Rathel was sentenced to 18 months in prison Monday after pleading guilty to the sale of stolen firearms.

Rathel, 42, was also ordered to pay $800 in restitution.

In May of 2016, an individual charged with multiple offenses in Miller County was ordered to surrender his firearms to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office. The individual voluntarily turned in a 12 gauge shotgun, an AR-15 .223 caliber semiautomatic rifle, and a .38 revolver to Rathel.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports that Rathel pawned two of the guns to a pawnshop in Donalsonville, Georgia, and sold the third to an unidentified person.

“The position of Sheriff is one of the most powerful in any country. It is a sad thing to see someone violate the trust placed in him as Sheriff over so small an amount of money,” said G.F. Peterman, III, the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

Rathel resigned as Sheriff after charges were brought against him.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)