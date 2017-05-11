Drought Monitor: Parts of South Ga. under extreme drought

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The rainfall we had last Thursday was somewhat beneficial for a few, but places like Apalachicola and Cross City didn’t get much to help.

The new Drought Monitor intensities were released Thursday, and show extreme drought conditions for parts of South Georgia – including Adel and Quitman. The extreme conditions are also in and near the area of the Okefenokee fire that continues to burn.

Part of the Big Bend is also creeping into moderate to severe drought conditions.

“Two new areas of extreme drought were added in southern Georgia along the border with Florida in response to the worsening drought conditions,” according to the Drought Monitor. “The short-term dryness has worsened in southern Georgia, with more widespread impacts being reported.”

The rainfall forecast for the next few days isn’t too impressive. Most models are calling for rainfall under a half an inch for many locations through Saturday night. Dry weather will return afterward, and continue to enhance the drought conditions. Odds for below average precipitation will be greater over much of the area for the next six to ten days, according to the Climate Prediction Center.