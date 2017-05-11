Driver killed in fiery Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on I-10 in Madison County.

According to FHP, the crash occurred around 5:22 a.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 246.

The crash report states that a Dodge Avenger vehicle was heading eastbound when it left the roadway and traveled onto the grass shoulder. The vehicle then collided with a large tree, causing it to uproot. Troopers say the vehicle then caught fire, resulting in total fire damage.

The driver of the vehicle was killed.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the victim, pending notification of family members.

The eastbound right lane of I-10 remains closed in the area as crews investigate.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

