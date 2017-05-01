Dewar student wins state Young Georgia Authors contest

VALDOSTA – Coastal Plains RESA is proud to have a state winner Young Georgia Authors contest.

Madison Newman, a third grader at Dewar Elementary School, entered a writing piece entitled “Me and My Feet.” This essay won first place for third grade in her school. It was then entered in the Lowndes County contest and placed first in the system. The system submitted her entry to the Regional Coastal Plains RESA contest where she again placed first. Coastal Plains RESA sent her writing piece to the Georgia Council of Teachers of English. It was announced on Wednesday, April 26th, that Madison had been selected as the state winner for third grade.

Madison’s writing will be posted on the Georgia Council of Teachers of English, and she will be invited to attend the Superintendent’s Spring Recognition ceremony, May 10.

