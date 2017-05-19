Dasher Heart Center earns Echocardiography accreditation by IAC

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center’s Dasher Heart Center has earned a three-year accreditation by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) in Echocardiography in the area of Adult Transthoracic.

Echocardiography is used to assess different areas of the heart and can detect heart disease or signs of serious cardiovascular conditions.

Accreditation by IAC indicates that DHC has undergone an intensive application and review process and is found to be compliant with the published Standards thus demonstrating a commitment to quality patient care in echocardiography. Comprised of a detailed self-evaluation followed by a thorough review by a panel of medical experts, the IAC accreditation process enables both the critical operational and technical components of the applicant facility to be assessed, including representative case studies and their corresponding final reports.

There are many factors that contribute to an accurate diagnosis based on echocardiography. The training and experience of the sonographer performing the procedure, the type of equipment used and the quality assessment metrics each facility is required to measure, all contribute to a positive patient outcome. IAC accreditation is a “seal of approval” that patients can rely on as an indicator of consistent quality care and a dedication to continuous improvement.

Additionally, DHC introduced new, state-of-the-art cardiac ultrasound technology, the GE Vivid S70. The highly portable system takes cardiovascular ultrasound to new heights by potentially helping to reduce non-diagnostic exams while enhancing collaborative care. In the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit, cardiac visualization is crucial and this new technology provides exceptional image quality that aids physicians in making quick decisions.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, followed closely by stroke as the fourth highest cause of death. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), more than 2,150 Americans die each day from cardiovascular disease which amounts to about one every 40 seconds.

Photo: SGMC’s JoAnn Brooker, RDCS, William DeHaven, RCS, Echo Lab Medical Director and affiliated cardiologist Dr. Joel Cohen, Technical Director Tom Gonzalez, RDCS, and Ashley Guthrie, RCS, showcase the IAC Echocardiography accreditation certificate and new cardiac ultrasound technology at SGMC’s Dasher Heart Center. (Not pictured are affiliated cardiologists Drs. Sid Staton, Doug Luke, Trey Powell, and Glenn Evans, who also played a critical role in attaining accreditation.)

For more information, visit sgmc.org.