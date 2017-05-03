Dalton Murray and Hunter Jones Named First Team All-GSC

VALDOSTA – Two Valdosta State baseball standouts were honored on Tuesday, as Dalton Murray and Hunter Jones appeared on the list of Gulf South Conference First Team All-GSC student-athletes for the 2017 season.

The honorees, which were chosen in a poll of the coaches throughout the Gulf South Conference, Murray appeared after a season in which the junior ranked among the top three hitters in the league. His batting average of .385 placed him third in the conference, and he ranked among the GSC’s top ten in slugging percentage (.608, 7th), on base percentage (.454, 5th), RBI’s (43, 8th), doubles (13, 8th), and sacrifice flies (4, 9th).

After transferring in from St. John’s River Community College for the 2017 season, Jones quickly established himself as one of top hurlers in the South Region. The junior righty pitched better and better as the season progressed, and he finished the regular season with a sub-3.0 ERA. His seven wins placed him among the top five winningest pitchers in the Gulf South Conference, and 74 strikeouts ranked him sixth in league.

Next up for the Blazers, postseason play begins in the Gulf South Conference Tournament against the Union Bulldogs on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. EST. The tournament is scheduled to be played in Cleveland, Miss., and full coverage of the Blazers’ progress throughout the tournament can be found right here at www.vstateblazers.com.

The full list of All-Conference honorees is listed below, and the GSC’s official announcement can be read HERE.