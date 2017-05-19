Dalton Murray and Hunter Jones Earn All-Region Honors

VALDOSTA – For the second time this month, both Dalton Murray and Hunter Jones were honored for their 2017 efforts as members of the Valdosta State baseball team. This week, their recognition extended to the South Region, as the pair were named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) All-Region Second Team.

Among the honorees, Murray appeared after a season in which the junior ranked among the top hitters in the league. His batting average of .390 placed him third in the conference, and he ranked among the GSC’s top ten in slugging percentage (.597, 8th), on base percentage (.460, 5th), RBI’s (44, 8th), and sacrifice flies (4, 9th). Earlier this month, Murray was named First Team All-GSC.

Jones established himself as one of top hurlers in the South Region in 2017 and was recognized as such this week, thanks to a sub-3.0 ERA. His seven wins placed him among the top five winningest pitchers in the Gulf South Conference, and 77 strikeouts ranked him sixth in league. The award for Jones comes on the heels of a First Team All-GSC honor two weeks ago.