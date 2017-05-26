Dalton Murray and Hunter Jones Earn ABCA All-Region Honors

VALDOSTA – Once again, both Dalton Murray and Hunter Jones were honored for their 2017 efforts as members of the Valdosta State baseball team. This week, their recognition came from the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA), as the pair were named All-South Region on Wednesday.

Among the honorees, Murray earned First Team honors following a season in which the junior ranked among the top hitters in the league. His batting average of .378 placed him third in the conference, and he ranked among the GSC’s top ten in slugging percentage (.579, 8th), on base percentage (.448, 5th), RBI’s (44, 10th), and sacrifice flies (4, 9th). Earlier this month, Murray was named First Team All-GSC, and last week, he was named NCBWA All-South Region.

Jones established himself as one of top hurlers in the South Region in 2017 and was recognized yet again this week as a Second Team honoree. His seven wins placed him among the top six winningest pitchers in the Gulf South Conference, and 77 strikeouts ranked him sixth in league. The award for Jones comes on the heels of a First Team All-GSC honor in early May, and a Second Team All-Region honor from the NCBWA.