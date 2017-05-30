Cre8ive Zone breaks ground

VALDOSTA – Valdosta’s latest learning facility is officially underway after Cre8ive Zone hosted a Ground Breaking ceremony May 25, 2017.

Cre8ive Zone is a learning facility and an “edutainment business,” offering education and entertainment simultaneously. They will provide hands-on exhibits aimed at furthering the education of K-12 and home schooled students in the areas of science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics. The facility will cater to individuals, family and children for fun and birthday parties that stimulate children’s brain, as well as adults.

Cre8ive Zone is excited to be entering the community of Valdosta. They are eager to bring something that no other business in the area has offered before. Customers will be fully submerged in what they are learning. Providing local kids with activities that are both fun and educational will benefit the entire community.

Although they are just an up-and-coming business, Cre8ive Zone has already accomplished a great deal. They have been members of The Chamber since day one, who has “provided an avenue to network with other businesses I the Valdosta area,” according to Elizabeth Omiteru. Cre8ive Zone is also pleased to say they were named one of the top three finalist for the 2016 Southwest Georgia Bank Business Plan Competition.

As Valdosta-Lowndes County continues to prosper, we are more than excited to welcome a new business to the community. Be sure to look out for Cre8ive Zone at 3320 Bemiss Road coming soon.