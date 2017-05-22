Community Encouraged to Fish for the Foundation

LAKELAND – SGMC Foundation is hosting a charity bass fishing tournament to benefit the Jay Shaw Scholarship Fund on June 17 at Banks Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Lakeland.

Georgia State Representative Jason Shaw says the tournament is an opportunity to support a scholarship for a Lanier County High School student while also celebrating the memory of his late father, Jay Shaw. “I encourage the community to support this great cause and enjoy a fun day of fishing,” stated Shaw.

The event is sponsored by Farmers and Merchants Bank. Fisher men and women can participate by completing the registration form online at sgmc.org/FishinFoundation. Registration is $100 per boat with a limit of 50 boaters. Prizes are $600 for first place, $300 for second place and $150 for third place. Proceeds will benefit the Jay Shaw Scholarship Fund.

For more information about registration or sponsorships, call 229-433-1073 or email philanthropy@sgmc.org.