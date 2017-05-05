Colt Ford to Sign CDs at Walmart

VALDOSTA – Country rap artist Colt Ford’s brand new album was released Friday, and to celebrate Ford will be signing albums at the Walmart Supercenter on Norman Drive in Valdosta Friday afternoon from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The new album, “Love Hope Faith” features 13 brand new songs, including “4 Lane Gone,” “Reload” (feat. Taylor Ray Holbrook), and more. The album also features collaborations with Brad Paisley, Toby Keith, Tyler Farr, Granger Smith and more.

To date, Colt has sold over 1 million albums, has 1.6 million Facebook likes and over 100 million YouTube views. Colt has charted six times on the Hot Country Songs charts and penned two #1 hits; Jason Aldean’s “Dirt Road Anthem,” and Brantley Gilbert’s “Country Must Be Country Wide.”