City of Valdosta and its community celebrates Public Works Week

VALDOSTA – You may know them as your local sanitation crews, but to some people, they’re much more.

“They’re friendly. They’re polite. They’re very efficient,” says Karen Wilson. “I’m from the Philadelphia area, so they just throw your stuff around.”

Wilson has lived on Diana Drive in Valdosta for two years.

Every Tuesday morning, sanitation crews stop at her home.

“It’s always nice when people say hi to you. Particularly, I can imagine that could be a thankless, low-paying job,” Wilson says.

Monday kicks off Public Works Week in Valdosta with events planned each day this week. The city will pay respect to the men and women for their hard work.

“You don’t think picking up rubbish is a skillful job, but let me tell you,” Wilson says. “He is an artist. He can pick up everything up to the last leaf.”

For people like Wilson, the appreciation only grows, as crews return to collect and spread joy on the job.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)