City Announces Memorial Day Sanitation Schedule

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will be closed on Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day.

The Sanitation Division will collect residential garbage only on Monday, May 29. Citizens who normally have their sanitation collected on Mondays should place their recyclables and yard waste at the curbside by 5 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30 for both Monday and Tuesday pickups. The Public Works Department appreciates citizens’ cooperation and patience as sanitation workers do their best to pick up both routes—over 7,000 customers—on Tuesday.

Call 229-259-3590 for more information.