Chamber hosts open house

VALDOSTA – The Chamber held an open house and ribbon cutting Friday to celebrate recent updates made to the E.R. Barber house. Built in 1915 and home to the Chamber since 1979, the Barber House is on the National Register of Historic Places and is open to the public during the week for self-guided tours.

In 2015 the Chamber and the Barber Trust Advisory Board held a capital campaign, Investing For The Next Century (IFTNC). More than $200,000 was raised for much needed updates, important to preserving the historic integrity of the Barber House and keeping the house functioning as a business.

Projects included were: A new roof, new HVAC, exterior paint, interior paint; landscaping; upgrades to bathrooms; new carpet; refinished flooring; light fixtures; window treatments and new furniture.

More than 100 people attended the open house. Events throughout the day included: A Rotary Club of Valdosta Memorial Tree Program dedication, Chamber ribbon cutting, and the announcement of the Young Entrepreneurial Academy, or YEA!

For more information about the Chamber, call 229-247-8100 or visit valdostachamber.com