Butenschon Honored with DAISY Nursing Award

VALDOSTA – Kendra Butenschon, registered nurse in South Georgia Medical Center’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, received the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses for May.

The award is part of the international DAISY Foundation developed to recognize the amazing care provided by nurses every day.

Butenschon was nominated by her colleague, Carlynn Appelt, who has worked with Kendra for more than a decade.

Appelt said, “Kendra was my preceptor when I was a patient care tech and as a registered nurse. I have watched and learned many amazing skills from her. I have witnessed her save the lives of so many NICU babies. Kendra teaches parents, often terrified, how to care for their precious new baby before they go home. I have seen her in tears as she comforted a mother who had to say goodbye to her baby too soon. But Kendra is more than an amazing nurse, she is an amazing teacher.”

In Butenschon’s role, she creates videos for staff training for NICU skills and has trained countless nurses, many who are now veterans in the NICU. Butenschon has been employed with SGMC for 29 years. SGMC affiliated neonatologist Dushyant Orza, MD, mimicked the sentiment stating Kendra is very deserving of this recognition.

SGMC continues to ask patients and fellow employees to honor nurses they feel go above and beyond in their care. Nominations are reviewed by a committee based on criteria that include compassion, teamwork, leadership, attitude and skills and knowledge.

Daisy awards are presented monthly in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients, and visitors. Each honoree received a certificate commending her or him for being an “Extraordinary Nurse” and a beautiful sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand –carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa. The daisies given to the recipient were graciously donated by Central Floral Company.

To nominate a nurse for the DAISY award, visit www.sgmc.org/DAISYaward.