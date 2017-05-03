Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series Returns May 8-12

VALDOSTA – The popular lunch-time concert series is back. The Main Street Office will host the Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series in Downtown Valdosta, Monday, May 8 through Friday, May 12.

This event, which is free and open to the general public, features the live performance of a different band each day, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., on the Lowndes County Courthouse lawn. Concert attendees may also purchase lunch and beverages from a variety of downtown restaurant booths.

This year’s lineup of bands is:

May 8 – 41 South

May 9 – Jukebox

May 10 – Little Henry Band

May 11 – Daddy’s Money

May 12 – Naturally Southern

The platinum sponsors for this year’s Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series are Valdosta Main Street, Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority, Lowndes County Board of Commissioners, RISE Real Estate and Talk 92.1. Additional sponsors include ASA Engineering & Surveying Inc., Coleman Talley, IDP Housing, Ashley House Apartments, Guardian Bank, and Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering.

The concert series is held in observance of National Historic Preservation Month, which serves as a showcase for local communities to honor their past and help build their future.

For more information, contact the Valdosta Main Street Office at 229-259-3577, or visit www.valdostamainstreet.com. Citizens may also stay informed with other events happening in the city by signing up for E-News.

Release from the City of Valdosta