Brian Kemp campaigning throughout Southwest Ga for Governor’s race

VALDOSTA – Secretary of State Brian Kemp is campaigning throughout Southwest Georgia this week.

He announced in March his run for governor.

His campaign focuses on small businesses, rural communities, and state government reform.

He tells WCTV why he decided to jump in the race for governor.

“I’m running for governor out of frustration, just like when I ran from the legislature,” says Kemp. “People are fed up. They need help. They need a fighter in the governor’s office to really continue to move our state forward and give all our folks the opportunity the deserve.”

For now, Kemp is up against two other republican candidates.

Lt. Governor Casey Cagle and State Senator Hunter Hill have also entered the race.

State House Minority Stacey Abrams is also running as the only democratic candidate at this time.

Kemp’s next campaign stop is in Albany.

