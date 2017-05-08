Blue ribbons placed in remembrance of fallen officers, vigil scheduled

VALDOSTA – On Friday, The Blue Line Ladies, a law enforcement support organization, placed 144 Blue Ribbons on the Valdosta Courthouse lawn in remembrance of the 144 Law Enforcement lives that were lost in 2016.

The Blue Line Ladies will host a Candlelight Vigil on May 13, 2016 at 8 p.m. to honor these heroes that lost their lives.

The public is invited to the vigil, and candles will be provided while supplies last.

Release from The Blue Line Ladies