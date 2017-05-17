Blazer Baseball Headed for South Region Tournament

VALDOSTA – For the first time since 2013, the Valdosta State baseball program has earned the right to compete in the NCAA Division II South Regional, with this year’s tournament taking place in Cleveland, Miss. at Delta State University

The Blazers will enter the field of 64 in the South Region bracket as the No. 5 seeded team. Valdosta State’s first matchup in the double-elimination tournament will be against the No. 4 seeded Florida Southern out of the Sunshine State Conference. Valdosta State enters the tournament with a 33-20 overall record, while the Mocs will come in sporting a record of 34-15.

Joining the fray and serving as the tournament hosts with a 41-11 record on the season, are the No. 1 seeded Delta State Statesmen. DSU will face the winner of Valdosta State’s opener against FSC on Friday at 4:00 p.m., while Thursday night’s losing team will fall into a loser’s bracket contest on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. against the losing team of a No. 3 Nova Southeastern (33-16) matchup against No. 6 West Alabama.(34-19). No. 2 Tampa will also compete in the tournament and will open up against No. 7 Miles (31-21), who will serve as the lone representative out of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC).

Valdosta State’s opening contest is slated for 8:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, May 18th, and full coverage of the tournament will be available via links right here at www.vstateblazers.com. A video live stream of all games will be provided by Delta State, and Blazer Athletics will bring audio coverage of all Valdosta State games, courtesy of WDDQ Talk 92.1 FM in Valdosta.

For more, including information on tickets, scheduling, and other tournament details, be sure and visit DSU’s NCAA South Regional Tournament Central Page.

THURSDAY, MAY 18

GM1 • No. 3 Nova Southeastern vs No. 6 West Alabama | 11 am

GM2 • No. 2 Tampa vs No. 7 Miles | 3 pm

GM3 • No. 4 Florida Southern vs No. 5 Valdosta State | 7 pm

FRIDAY, MAY 19

GM4 • Loser GM1 vs Loser GM2 | 11 am

GM5 • No. 1 Delta State vs Winner GM3 | 3 pm

GM6 • Winner GM1 vs. Winner GM2 7 pm

SATURDAY, MAY 20

GM7 • Loser GM5 vs Winner GM4 | 11 am

GM8 • Loser GM3 vs Loser GM6 | 3 pm

GM9 • Winner GM5 vs. Winner GM6 | 7 pm

SUNDAY, MAY 21

GM10 • Winner GM7 vs Winner GM8 | 12 pm

GM11 • Winner GM10 vs Loser GM9 | 3 pm

MONDAY, MAY 22

GM12 • Winner GM9 vs Winner GM11 | 1 pm

GM13 • If Necessary | 4 pm