Beta Gamma Sigma Business Honors Society Earns Highest Honors

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University’s Beta Gamma Sigma Business Honors Society recently earned Highest Honors.

“Beta Gamma Sigma Business Honors Society has 575 active collegiate chapters representing all states and 22 countries,” said Dr. Karin P. Roland, chapter advisor. “Only 9 percent of those chapters meet the enrollment and active engagement criteria to be awarded Highest Honors.

“VSU’s chapter is a growing student organization populated by those academically gifted students looking for energizing activities in service to others. These students gain insight about themselves and become the leaders of the future.”

Beta Gamma Sigma Business Honors Society was recognized for keeping its members active and engaged, having a 100 percent acceptance rate, inducting sophomores and first semester juniors, presenting a personal tapping ceremony, holding three events on campus, hosting information tables, sending two students to the 2017 Beta Gamma Sigma Global Leadership Summit, and having a Beta Gamma Sigma Bronze Key installed on campus.

Drs. Kenneth and Barbara Stanley established an endowment in 2007 that covers the cost of lifetime membership for students in Beta Gamma Sigma Business Honors Society at VSU. Kenneth Stanley served VSU for nearly three decades, including 21 years as dean of the Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration, while Barbara Stanley worked in various positions during her 23 years at VSU, including associate professor and head of the Department of Middle Grades, Secondary, Reading, and Deaf Education.

Beta Gamma Sigma Business Honors Society is an international honor society serving business programs accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International. Since its founding in 1913, Beta Gamma Sigma Business Honors Society has recognized the outstanding academic achievements of collegiate business and management scholars.