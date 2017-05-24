Berry is SGMC’s New CEO

VALDOSTA – At a called meeting of the Hospital Authority of Valdosta & Lowndes County, GA on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, C. Ross Berry was confirmed as SGMC’s new chief executive officer.

Berry was one of five candidates interviewed after a local, state and national CEO search. Berry was selected the finalist at the May 9th meeting of the Hospital Authority. Under open records guidelines, the name of the finalist is to be revealed 14 days before the official hiring.

Since the announcement of his selection, Berry has spent numerous days in the Valdosta/Lowndes community meeting with various elected officials, community leaders, physician leaders and members of the hospital staff.

At today’s meeting, Hospital Authority member Ben Copeland presented the resolution to employ Berry. The motion was put to a vote and carried unanimously.

Hospital Authority Chairman Sam Allen said, “We welcome you and look forward to the future.”

Berry is the 8th CEO in SGMC’s 62 year history. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree with a concentration in finance from Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, GA and has over 20 years of healthcare experience in both the non-profit and for-profit health sectors.