Atlanta United falls to D.C United 3-1 after opening goal

Third consecutive sellout sets MLS record for highest attendance through first three matches of a season

ATLANTA — Atlanta United lost to D.C. United 3-1 Sunday afternoon at Bobby Dodd Stadium in front of a sold-out crowd of 46,011 fans. It was the third consecutive sellout of the season for Atlanta, making the team the first in MLS history to eclipse 140,000 fans in the first three games of any season. Kenwyne Jones put Atlanta ahead in the ninth minute and while the club held 74 percent possession, it fell 3-1.

“I think we played a great first 20 minutes of the game and created many scoring chances”, Atlanta head coach Tata Martino said. “After that we made some defensive mistakes that ended up being very costly. In addition to that, we were lacking consistency at times throughout the game.”

Jones opened the scoring for Atlanta, which kept its streak alive of not conceding the first goal in a match this season. Greg Garza kept the play alive up along the left sideline before feeding Yamil Asad. After maneuvering around a defender, Asad lobbed a ball toward the far post that Jones was able to head home.

D.C. United responded with two goals before halftime. In the 25th minute, Lamar Neagle got inside of the penalty area and attempted a cross, but it deflected off of a sliding Michael Parkhurst and into the back of the net for the equalizer. In the 37th minute, Luciano Acosta dribbled through the Atlanta defense and beat Alec Kann to the near post for the lead.

After halftime, Sebastien Le Toux was played through on a counterattack and the veteran French forward beat an onrushing Kann for the club’s third goal.

Atlanta United returns to action Sunday, May 7 when the club visits NYCFC. The match will be televised live on Univision.