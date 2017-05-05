Anderson and Roche to Compete in NCAA South Regional

VALDOSTA – Following outstanding seasons by both Matt Anderson and Davis Roche , the pair have been invited to compete in the upcoming NCAA Division II South Regional Tournament, as recently announced by the NCAA.

Along with the West Florida Argonauts, the Lee Flames, and the North Alabama Lions, Anderson and Roche will represent the Gulf South Conference as individual competitors in the national tournament, which opens up on Monday, May 8th at Fighting Joe at Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Muscle Shoals, Ala.

Anderson earned a spot in the tournament thanks to a season in which the sophomore posted an average score of 74.57 throughout nine tournaments on the year. Anderson finished among the top 15 in four tournaments, including an eighth place finish in the Gulf South Conference Tournament.

For Roche, the Jacksonville, Fla. native finished par or better four times during his junior season and delivered a third place finish at the UIS Island Getaway in October with a score of 3-over 147 in the two round tournament. Roche racked up four top-20 finishes, including a 19th place position in the recent Gulf South Conference Tournament.