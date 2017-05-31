American Red Cross holds blood drive Wednesday

VALDOSTA – The American Red Cross is partnering with the United Way Agencies to Celebrate 100 Years with 100 Units.

The South Georgia Centennial Celebration will be held at the Mathis Auditorium multipurpose room at 2300 N. Ashley St. from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31.

Food with by provided by Big Nick’s.

All presenting donors will be entered into a raffle for $25 if the drive achieves five units over the goal. If 10 units over the goal is reached, the raffle increases to $50.

While supplies last, donors will receive a free Red Cross visor.

Visit redcrossblood.org, and make your appointment online using sponsor code: Centennial.

Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.